When will all the votes be counted in Colorado?

COLORADO, USA — More than a week after the midterm election, the race between Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is still too close to call.

Election officials in Colorado's 64 counties – including the 27 western and southern Colorado counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District – are working to finish counting ballots.

Here are the latest results in the 3rd Congressional District race:

The end of the day on Wednesday – at 11:59 p.m., to be exact – is the deadline for voters to cure a ballot with a signature discrepancy or to provide a missing ID for a mail or provisional ballot to be counted.

It's also the deadline for county clerks to receive military and overseas ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Those votes could be counted and results published anytime between now and Friday.

Friday is the deadline for Colorado county clerks to complete verification and counting of all ballots.

Dec. 5 is the deadline for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to compile results and certify the election or to order mandatory recounts as appropriate.

Will there be a recount?

In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the difference in the number of votes between the candidate with the most votes and the candidate with the second-most votes is less than or equal to 0.5% of the leading candidate's votes.

If the margin is too wide to require an automatic recount, any "interested party" can request a recount at their own expense. The deadline to request a recount is Dec. 6.

If a mandatory recount is required, it must be completed by Dec. 13. If someone else requests a recount, that recount must be completed by Dec. 15.

