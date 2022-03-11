Let's Just Vote: Prop GG and tax transparency

Proposition GG would add tax information printed directly on your election ballot on state income tax measures that were put on the ballot by citizen initiatives.

COLORADO, USA — Proposition GG was put on the ballot by Democrats at the state legislature.

Republicans opposed the measure to ask voters to consider adding a new component to ballots for very specific ballot issues.

A YES vote on Proposition GG adds a tax information printed directly on your election ballot on state income tax measures that were put on the ballot by citizen initiatives.

It also means that the tax information table would appear on petitions that voters sign to get a state income tax issue on the ballot in the first place.



A NO vote means a tax information table would not appear on your election ballot or petitions, but a similar version would continue to appear in your statewide Blue Book.

The tax information table would look similar to, but not exactly like the table that is in the statewide Blue Book for Proposition 121.

The table would explain how a state income tax change would impact you based on your income.

If Proposition GG passes, the table would include four columns.

The first column would show eight different income levels.

The next column would have the amount of income tax you currently owe based on that income level.

The third column would have the amount you would owe if the ballot issue passed.

The last column would show how much more or less you would owe in total.

A table like this is required in statewide Blue Books but is not required on the ballot.

If Proposition GG passes, the table would not be required for every tax issue, only state income tax issues, and only state income tax issues put on the ballot by citizens, not ones put on the ballot by the state legislature.

Adding the table to the ballot could make ballots longer, adding pages and increasing printing costs for county clerks.

Adding the table to the ballot could make it easier for a voter to understand the impact on them without needing to research the Blue Book.