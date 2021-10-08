Colorado Secretary of State to address Mesa County investigation

Secretary of State Jena Griswold will provide an update on the security protocol breach in Mesa County.

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is expected to provide an update on the investigation of a security protocol breach in Mesa County.

The news conference is expected to happen Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Colorado Secretary of State's office in Denver.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Griswold said in a statement Monday that the passwords linked to Mesa County's voting system were likely obtained during a software update on May 25. The passwords were later posted online.

As part of its investigation, the SOS ordered an inspection of Mesa County’s security protocols, surveillance videos, chains-of-custody for logs and a list of people who had access to the voting systems, as well as immediate access to the voting equipment.

