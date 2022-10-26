Do's and don'ts of mail-in voting for the 2022 Colorado election

Ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when polls close across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Election Day is quickly approaching in Colorado, and ballots were mailed to registered voters on Oct. 21.

In order to be counted, ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, when polls close.

>Video above: What to know for Colorado's upcoming midterm election.

When is it too late to submit my mail-in ballot?

Voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots at designated drop-off locations or drop-box locations, or mail their ballots in time for the county clerk to receive them before polls close. A ballot must be in the county clerk's possession in order to be counted, regardless of the date and time on the postmark.

Drop-box locations are under 24/7 video surveillance. Election judges regularly retrieve ballots from drop-box locations, which are sent to the central counting location in the county for processing.

Anyone who is concerned if their ballot will be submitted in time to be counted is encouraged to take it to a designated in-person drop-off site.

Anyone who recently registered to vote for the first time may need to provide a copy of their ID. Instructions on ID requirements are provided with your ballot.

I did not receive my ballot. What should I do?

Check BallotTrax to see if your ballot was sent: colorado.ballottrax.net

If your ballot was not sent, or if it says your ballot was sent but you haven't received it, contact the phone or email for your county's elections office listed in the box on the top-right part of the page.

Replacement ballots can also be requested if you make a mistake, damage your ballot or if it's lost in the mail.

Can I get my mail-in ballot in time to submit it before Election Day if I have not registered to vote in Colorado?

Anyone who has not registered to vote or needs to update their voter registration information can do so online: http://GoVoteColorado.gov.

Anyone who registers to vote by Oct. 31 will receive a ballot in the mail. Anyone who registers after Oct. 31 is advised to vote in person.

How many stamps do I need to put on my mail-in ballot?

Ballots require two stamps if they are returned in the mail. Ballots do not require stamps if they are placed in a drop box.

Do I have to submit my own mail-in ballot?

As long as you sign the envelope for your own ballot, another family member can drop off your ballot. A family member is allowed to deposit up to 10 ballots.

Do I have to fill out the entire ballot for it to be counted?

No, your votes will still be counted even if you choose to leave any races or questions blank.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado 2022 elections

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.