Candidates for Colorado's Attorney General role debate Tuesday

Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser will face Republican challenger John Kellner on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

COLORADO, USA — Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser will face off on Tuesday against Republican challenger and 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, presented by NEXT on 9NEWS. This will be the second in a series of six debates put on by 9NEWS.

A portion of the debate will air first on NEXT at 6 p.m., and the full debate will stream immediately after on 9NEWS+ and will be available anytime online.

Both candidates ran unopposed in their primaries.

Weiser was elected to his first four-year term as attorney general in 2018. In Colorado, the attorney general can serve up to two consecutive four-year terms if re-elected.

Kellner was sworn in as the district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, in January 2021. He defeated Democrat Amy Padden in the race to replace a term-limited George Brauchler.

9NEWS political debates

9NEWS is hosting six candidate debates ahead of the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. The full slate includes four statewide races and the two most competitive congressional races.

All of the debates will be livestreamed on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS+ and the 9NEWS YouTube channel and will be available to watch afterward on those platforms.

The full lineup of debates is below:

