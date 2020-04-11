Effort to reintroduce gray wolves in Colorado too close to call day after election

Colorado Proposition 114 remained separated by a slim margin the day after the polls closed.

DENVER — Proposition 114, which asked to allow Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reintroduce and manage gray wolves west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023, remains too close to call, according to the latest results from the Associated Press.

The proposition also allowed for fair compensation to be paid for livestock losses caused by gray wolves.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the measure was split 50-50, with yes votes leading by a narrow 10,000 vote margin.



Gray wolves were present in Colorado until roughly the 1930s, when they were eradicated from much of the western U.S.

A wolf pack has recently been spotted in northern Colorado, and the species has been reintroduced in Idaho and Montana as well as Yellowstone National Park in the 1990s.

Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed delisting gray wolves from the endangered species list, saying they are no longer at risk for extinction.

Proponents of reintroducing gray wolves have said it would potentially reinvigorate the ecosystem, while opponents have argued it could have a potentially detrimental impact on wildlife.

