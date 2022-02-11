Propositions changing the sale, distribution of alcohol in Colorado

Propositions 124, 125 and 126 would change the number of liquor stores licenses, the sale of wine in grocery and convenience stores and delivery methods for alcohol.

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Props 124, 125, and 126, which would all change the way alcohol is sold in the state.

Proposition 124 would change rules surrounding the number of licenses for liquor stores.

A “yes” vote for Prop 124 would allow liquor stores to add more locations, up to eight in 2026 and increasing gradually to an unlimited number starting in 2037.

They’re currently restricted to up to four locations by 2031.

Proposition 125 would amend what is known as the "Colorado Beer Code."

A “yes” vote for Prop 125 would let grocery and convenience stores that sell beer also sell wine starting in March 2023.

Prop 126 would amend the Colorado Liquor Code, where a “yes” vote would allow home alcohol delivery from third-party services.

The delivery has to be from a licensed retailer, and the driver must be at least 21, but it could arrive on your doorstep through a third-party service like Grubhub. It also would make permanent the current ability — set to expire in 2025 — for bars and restaurants to sell takeout and delivery alcoholic beverages.

