Q&A: What's behind the Trump campaign's legal challenges?

9NEWS Legal Analyst Whitney Traylor breaks down the legal blitz waged by the Trump campaign in key swing states.

DENVER — Shortly after Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday, President Donald Trump released a statement announcing his team will start “prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld.”

The Trump campaign has already filed numerous lawsuits in key swing states like Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

We took our questions about these legal challenges to Professor and Legal Analyst Whitney Traylor.

(Editor's note: Responses have been edited for context and clarity.)

9NEWS: Do you think any of these lawsuits will go to the Supreme Court?

Whitney Traylor, 9NEWS Legal Analyst: "There's a chance they could go to the Supreme Court. I think it's a long shot. These are more on procedural matters, minor technical matters. Some of the lawsuits are about how far people were standing in terms of observing. Although the President has been making allegations of fraud, there's been no evidence of that. Some judges have even asked, 'what's the harm?' So, the chances of it getting to the Supreme Court I think are slim. The one case that might go forward is in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said ballots received within three days of the election can be counted so as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

There are only about 8,000 ballots the Trump administration wants to challenge. What Pennsylvania has done is segregate those in the event the court says, 'yes, they don't count' or 'no, they do count,' they'll have them separated. That's the one I could see having the best chance of going to the Supreme Court.

I'll tell you, the Supreme Court, particularly John Roberts, doesn't like to get involved in political issues. Roberts was one of the lawyers representing George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore. I think the Supreme Court will do its best to stay out of it. I don't think there's a strong chance based on the minor technicalities being litigated now that it will end up with the U.S. Supreme Court."

What's important to understand when it comes to election law?

Traylor: In this case, one of the issues is going to be, 'would it make a difference?' For example, one of the cases dismissed in Georgia was about absentee ballots. They were only talking about 58 absentee ballots in that matter. Most of these disputes involve just being able to review the counting process, they're not even saying ballots shouldn't count, other than in Pennsylvania really. So, one of the big issues is whether the ultimate count will make a difference. For the Trump administration to prevail, it's going to have to show actual harm not just allegations there's fraud or what have you. Then they're going to have to show that it would have made a difference in the outcome of the election. As more votes are coming in, it's clear that there's a larger divide in actual popular numbers. That's going to be a harder battle as the gap widens for Joe Biden.

How does the narrative pushed before the election impact what we're seeing now?

Traylor: I think those are two separate issues, one is more political and the other is more legal. This is tough, they're going to have to show why certain votes shouldn't count, and you know that's going to be a tough hurdle to overcome. I thought about this even before the election because some people are alleging the President pushed this narrative with the notion he might lose to cast doubt on the process without any evidence. It's interesting because Republicans did well across the nation so you would think if there was fraud, it would reflect in all the races.

Another point is the Pennsylvania Secretary of State was endorsed by President Trump in 2018. He's a Republican. The Secretary of State is ultimately responsible for the voting process. So, some of these claims of fraud are just not there. That's why many of these cases got dismissed within days of being filed. There was just no evidence. From a legal perspective, when you go to trial, every case really boils down to two things, what is the burden of proof and what's the evidence. Here, they didn't really meet either of those burdens. They just made these broad-based allegations. From a legal perspective, they just didn't carry any weight. I don't see any experts who have said, 'yes, there's merit to any of these lawsuits.'

The recount is a different situation. It depends on how close the numbers are. For example, in Wisconsin, if they're within 1% they can request a recount. Interestingly, in 2016 in Wisconsin, the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, asked for a recount and paid for it. The recount resulted in President Trump getting an additional 131 votes. He narrowly won. It was ironic that he was contesting that recount and ended up with more votes and now, in 2020, he will likely be asking for a recount.

How do the challenges to this election compare to those of the 2000 election?

Traylor: There's a big difference. Right now, in 2020, they're technicalities. They're saying, 'Hey, we didn't get a chance to review,' or, 'we want to be closer,' and there was just no evidence so they were dismissed. In 2000, in Bush v. Gore, Bush successfully prevented the recount. That was the issue. Here, in order for President Trump to win, he would somehow have to convince the court to invalidate votes. At this point, because he's leading in some states that are not done counting and losing in others, it's a hard case to make. He's really trying to prevent the counting of the ballots. That's a complete uphill battle at this point.

How long do you believe it will take for decisions on all these lawsuits?



Traylor: The courts are going to push the legal matters through quickly. Some of them have already been dismissed. The recounts have to happen within a certain amount of time from the votes completing. Whether there's a legal challenge or recount, I believe it would all be resolved within the next three to four weeks.



Some people have said these lawsuits are based more in politics than the law, what are your thoughts on that?

Traylor: I think it's probably both. I think the lawyers have to be advising President Trump that his chances of prevailing are slim. Even with a recount. Recounts don't result in numbers of 20,000 votes or more causing a reversal. It's usually a small number. I do think there's a political narrative being pushed. That's why you heard the President, weeks before the election, saying there's going to be a fraud without any evidence. I think the strategy was then to fight on these technicalities to at least argue, they're pushing forward. Where the President has been criticized is there doesn't seem to be a unified focused strategy with these lawsuits. They're random, there are different arguments in different cases, and what they're ultimately seeking is different. There are all these random technicalities. I think the biggest critique for the President is there wasn't a unified strategy and these lawsuits lacked merit. They're basically procedural. Even if he prevailed in some cases, all that would happen would be certain votes would be recounted with additional people observing. So, I think it's an uphill battle and, of course, this is highly politicized. Right now, there's so much narrative that people just need something to hold on to. That's what you hear the President pushing. What you hear from Joe Biden is, 'let's just count all the votes.' I have faith in the system in terms of the courts observing this. We have separation of branches for a reason. The courts are overseeing this process and it seems to be working how it's supposed to.

What else should people know about these legal challenges?

Traylor: I think the most basic takeaway is really the weakness of the claims. I'm not saying they shouldn't have been pursued. I understand there is a lot is at stake and the desire to leave no rock unturned. However, to push a narrative that we're going to the Supreme Court, suggest there was some fraud imposed upon the people, and that the results would somehow be reversed is simply not consistent with the evidence. There is no evidence of fraud, widespread or individual. I think the biggest takeaway is simply these cases will likely be dismissed fairly quickly. There's not a lot of substance and it does not look like they will impact the outcome of the election based on the numbers as they stand.