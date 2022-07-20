Report: McConnell 'all in' on Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea's bid to unseat Bennet

McConnell made a surprise appearance at a fundraiser for Senate candidate Joe O'Dea in Washington, D.C., Axios reported.

DENVER — Calling Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O'Dea "the perfect candidate" for Colorado, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged on Tuesday to go "all in" on O'Dea's challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet doing a surprise appearance at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., Axios reported.

"I just want to assure everybody, we're going to be all-in in Colorado," McConnell told attendees at the reception, according to a source who attended the event, the online outlet reported. "We think we can win this race."

Others on hand included National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott, Senate Republican Whip John Thune, Republican Senate conference chairman John Barrasso and former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, the last Republican elected to the Senate from Colorado.

Video below: Joe O'Dea speaks after winning the U.S. Senate primary.

