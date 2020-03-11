Secretary of State to hold Election Day briefing

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is scheduled to hold a media briefing about Election Day operations.

DENVER — Colorado's Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, is scheduled to host a media briefing on the state's Election Day operations, Tuesday morning. The briefing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

9NEWS will live stream the media briefing in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Griswold will be accompanied by Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern, who will give updates on how the election is progressing in Jefferson County.

On Monday, Griswold held a news conference to warn voters about disinformation from foreign actors ahead of election day.

Griswold emphasized the security of the state's elections systems during the news conference, where she also said Colorado is headed toward record voter turnout.

"We have long been considered the safest place to cast a ballot," Griswold said.

As of Monday, more than 2.5 million Coloradans had already cast their ballots, and Griswold said if past years are any indication, about a third of people who intend to vote will do so on Election Day.

She was on Mile High Mornings Tuesday where she said only about 20,000 additional ballots need to be cast to reach that record turnout.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

