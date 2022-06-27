How many candidates are running unopposed in Colorado primaries?

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections will take place Tuesday, but many candidates were already looking ahead to the general election in November due to the absence of competition.
In races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, 8 of 17 candidates weren't facing a primary challenger.
In elections for statewide positions, 13 of 22 candidates weren't facing challengers in their primary election.
Looking at the state Senate and state House of Representatives races, only 23 of 164 primary races were contested.
In total, only 41 of 203 (about 20%) of the races on Colorado ballots were still up in the air ahead of Tuesday.
Here are the candidates running unopposed in their primaries. However, note that certified write-in candidates are not included in the list below.
U.S. Senate
- Michael Bennet (D)
U.S. House of Representatives
- Jennifer Qualteri (R) - 1st Congressional District
- Joe Neguse (D) - 2nd Congressional District
- Ike McCorkle (D) - 4th Congressional District
- Jason Crow (D) and Steve Monahan (R) - 6th Congressional District
- Brittany Pettersen (D) - 7th Congressional District
- Yadira Caraveo (D) - 8th Congressional District
State offices
- Jared Polis (D) - Governor
- Jena Griswold (D) - Secretary of State
- Dave Young (D) and Lang Sias (R) - Treasurer
- Phil Weiser (D) and John Kellner (R) - Attroney General
- Kathy Plomer (D) and Dan Maloit (R) - State Board of Education
- Amy Naes (R) - CU Regent 1
- Jack Barrington (D) and Frank McNulty (R) - CU Regent 4
- Ron Casados (D) and Ken Montera (R) - CU Regent 5
State Senate
Only 3 of 34 primary elections are contested.
Two state senators are running unopposed in the primary and general elections:
- Byron Pelton (R) - State Senate District 1
- Julie C. Gonzales (D) - State Senate District 34
There are 12 State Senate District races where only one Republican and one Democrat are listed on the ballot: 3, 4, 7, 8, 15, 20, 22, 23, 25, 30, 32 and 35.
Two races list two Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot: 9 and 27.
One race lists two Democrats and one Republican on the ballot: 11.
State House of Representatives
Of 130 primary elections, only 20 races are contested.
One state representative is running unopposed in the primary and general election:
- Jennifer Bacon (D) - State House District 7
There are 44 State House District races where only one Republican and one Democrat are listed on the ballot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 47, 50, 52, 53, 54, 56, 58, 59, 60, 61, 64 and 65.
Two races have two Republicans and no Democrats listed on the ballot: 51 and 63.
Twelve races list two Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot: 14, 18, 21, 25, 26, 43, 44, 45, 48, 49, 55 and 62.
Six races list two Democrats and one Republican on the ballot: 6, 17, 34, 42, 46 and 57.
While some primary ballots have no contested races, Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern said there is a practical reason to submit a ballot.
"Mail it back. It also, practically, gives us your most recent signature, so we're comparing your signature in November with the even more recent signature on file," Stern said. "It lets us know that your information is up to date, that you are, indeed, still living at that home because you voted from that home and signed a ballot from that home."
