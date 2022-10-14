$191K: Denver to send mailers after voting booklet was sent out with errors

The Denver Clerk & Recorder’s Office said it will cost $191,000 to send out the corrected information to voters.

DENVER — After errors were found in the voting booklet, the Denver Clerk & Recorder’s Office will send out a mailer to voters with corrected information, the office announced Friday afternoon.

"Our recently issued TABOR Notice and Local Ballot Issue Notice contained proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307, which were timely received prior to the deadline," Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul D. Lopez said in a press release.

To correct the issue, Lopez's office updated its online materials and is sending a mailer to Denver voters immediately that contains corrected information.

The mailers will go to the households that received the original booklet. They should arrive next week.

It will cost $191,000 to send the mailers. That's $44,000 to print and $147,000 in postage.

Denver Clerk's Office admitted to more mistakes today. Arguments against Ballot Issue 2I (property tax mill levy hike for libraries) were not printed though they were received on time. Here is a link to the digital version that now includes it: https://t.co/rHE7ZiBS4F #copolitics https://t.co/VtXvY7F3UL pic.twitter.com/cTqz9S89JA — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) October 14, 2022

"The 96-page booklet that is issued ahead of each election is a highly technical, legally required document with a six-day turnaround time between the deadline for comment submission and the printing date to comply with state law," Lopez said in the release. "Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk I assume responsibility for this error and for making sure voters get correct information. It is unacceptable to our standards of excellence, and I have asked my team to review all processes and procedures for issuing ballot information to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Voters with questions can reach Lopez's office by dialing 311, using option 8.