What's next for the Colorado Republican Party?

What happens now?

DENVER — Colorado Republicans were in a deep hole going into last night, with Republicans holding the least amount of control in the state since anyone can remember.

Where does the party go next?

"You don't have a single, statewide candidate get above 45% in this state, you are no longer a party that really has any chance to win," Political consultant Mario Nicolais said.

He pointed out what Heidi Ganahl, Joe O'Dea, Pam Anderson, John Kellner, even Lang Sias for Treasurer did not attain - 45% support.

"Because the Republican Party hasn't been putting anything forward other than bickering and fighting and screaming at the other side, they haven't given the people of Colorado any choice to elect them," Nicolais said.

It's not just happening in statewide races. If results hold, Republicans will lose ground in the State Senate and lose ground significantly in the State House, with just 19 Republicans out of 65.

"This next year will be very eye-opening for voters. I think they are going to see what they got," State Representative-Elect Rose Pugliese said.

Pugliese was someone Republicans wanted to see run for statewide office this year, perhaps governor.

She didn't. Now, she's going to be at the State House, where Republicans are projected to have the lowest number of members in memory.

"If people were most mad about one thing that they've seen so far... The 27-cent delivery fee was a huge issue for them," she said. "It'll be interesting to see what we can work on going forward to help alleviate some of those additional financial burdens on constituents throughout Colorado."

Voters knew about those fees when voting more Democrats in office this year.

So, what can help Republicans in the future?

"I don't know that there is anything I can tell them that would help them to win," Nicolais said. "I don't think there's winning for them in the future."