World leaders congratulate Biden-Harris on presidential win

WASHINGTON — Although U.S. President Donald Trump wasn't conceding defeat, people in other parts of the world started celebrating Joe Biden's election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the Democrat will quickly set to work on a topic that wasn't vital in the White House for the past four years: combating climate change.

“Welcome back America !” tweeted the mayor of Paris. Referencing the Paris climate accord that Trump pulled out of, Anne Hidalgo called Biden's victory “a beautiful symbol to act more than ever together against the climate emergency.”

Welcome back America ! Félicitations à @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris pour cette élection ! Alors que nous allons célébrer les 5 ans de l’Accord de Paris, cette victoire est un beau symbole pour plus que jamais agir ensemble face à l’urgence climatique. 🇺🇸 #Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

Cascading around the globe on social media and live news broadcasts, word of the victory in Pennsylvania that pushed Barack Obama's former vice president past the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to take over the Oval Office himself brought widespread relief in world capitals.

In Rome, people gathered in a coffee bar broke out in cheers when media outlets delivered the news. A city official in Berlin said, “After the birth of my son, the election of Joe Biden is by far the best news of this year.”

“Everything won’t get better overnight, but Trump is finally gone!” tweeted the official, Sawsan Chebli.

Ja, es wird nicht von heute auf morgen alles besser. Dennoch: #Trump ist endlich weg! Nach der Geburt meines Sohnes ist die Wahl von Joe Biden die mit Abstand schönste Nachricht in diesem Jahr. #bidenharis2020 #elections #Election2020results https://t.co/O8n1oy3EAQ — Sawsan Chebli (@SawsanChebli) November 7, 2020

Western allies paid scant heed to Trump's claims that the divisive race wasn't over, instead quickly looking forward to a fresh start with a new administration in Washington.

“We’re looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.”

Gut, dass es endlich klare Zahlen gibt. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit der nächsten US-Regierung. Wir wollen in unsere Zusammenarbeit investieren, für einen transatlantischen Neuanfang, einen New Deal. #Election2020 #Election2020results — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) November 7, 2020

Italy's foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, closed out his tweeted message of congratulations with Italian and U.S. flags.

“Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom,” he said.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. The friendship between Italy and the United States has deep and historical roots. Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom. 🇮🇹🇺🇸 — Luigi Di Maio (@luigidimaio) November 7, 2020

The election of Kamala Harris as the first Black woman vice president also struck an immediate chord internationally.

“It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as vice president of the USA traces her roots to India,” said the leader of India’s opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi.

Harris' late mother was from India. Kamala is Sanskrit for “lotus flower,” and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign.

“She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities,” Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said.

Below are more congratulations from world leaders:

Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

I would also like to congratulate @KamalaHarris for her historic election as first female Vice President.



She will be an incredible example & important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights & opportunities. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! Croatian Government @VladaRH looks forward to working with you and your administration on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing transatlantic partnership! 🇭🇷🤝🇺🇸 — Andrej Plenković (@AndrejPlenkovic) November 7, 2020

Au nom du peuple #Gabon-ais, j'adresse mes plus vives félicitations à @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris pour leur élection à la Présidence des #EtatsUnis.

Nos pays ont toujours été de fidèles alliés.

L'étroite relation construite au fil des décennies se renforcera encore à l'avenir. — Ali Bongo Ondimba (@PresidentABO) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden, new President-Elect of the USA and @KamalaHarris, first female Vice-President. Looking forward to extending our cooperation and friendship under your presidency. Welcoming the US again to the #ParisAgreement on climate change is the first step! — President GR (@PresidencyGR) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the #Elections2020. Looking forward to working with you on further deepening the historic ties between our nations and fostering our economic and cultural relations, as allies and friends. 🇱🇺🤝🇺🇸 — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our solid&dynamic #StrategicPartnership in all its dimensions. Romania will continue to work to strengthen the security, prosperity & resilience of our transatlantic community🇷🇴🇺🇸 — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to my good friend and friend οf #Cyprus #US President-Elect @JoeBiden. My best wishes for a most successful and productive term in office. I look forward to work closely with you in order to enhance the relations between our two countries. #Election2020



🇨🇾🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/YNOrKTtpQm — Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) November 7, 2020

Felicito al pueblo estadounidense por el récord de participación en las elecciones, una clara expresión de la voluntad popular.



Saludo a @JoeBiden, próximo presidente de los Estados Unidos, y a @KamalaHarris, que será la primera vicepresidenta mujer de ese país. pic.twitter.com/FyfD1BvALB — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 7, 2020

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to strengthening excellent US-Swedish relations and to work jointly for multilateralism, democracy and global security. Together, we can lead a green transition creating jobs for the future. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) November 7, 2020

Z veseljem se spominjam dosedanjih srečanj, še posebej najinega uradnega pogovora v Beli hiši leta 2011 in Vaše udeležbe na konferenci vrha voditeljev pobude Brdo-Brijuni Process leta 2015, katerega sovoditelj sem. — Borut Pahor (@BorutPahor) November 7, 2020

I also wish to congratulate Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris and recognise the huge significance of her election for so many people. Vice President Elect Harris & President Elect Biden will make a very formidable team. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

Ob tej priložnosti želim izraziti zadovoljstvo nad odličnimi in prijateljskimi odnosi med Slovenijo in ZDA, ki izhajajo iz številnih vezi med našima narodoma in državama. — Borut Pahor (@BorutPahor) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden, the new President-elect of the United States. Europe and the United States share a system of values - values that we stand up for together. Looking forward to our future cooperation! — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and VP-elect @KamalaHarris! I am certain that we will continue to develop excellent relations between North Macedonia and the USA. Deepening our strategic partnership and strengthening our alliance in NATO. The future is bright! 🇲🇰🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fJyKxwMdCh — Зоран Заев (@Zoran_Zaev) November 7, 2020

Les Américains ont désigné leur Président. Félicitations @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris ! Nous avons beaucoup à faire pour relever les défis d’aujourd’hui. Agissons ensemble ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Felicito a @JoeBiden y @KamalaHarris en su condición de Presidente Electo y Vicepresidenta Electa de los Estados Unidos. Celebramos la alta participación en el proceso electoral, así como los lazos de amistad que nos unen con el pueblo estadounidense 🇨🇷🇺🇸 — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden. We look forward to working with the new #USA Administration to reinforce transatlantic relations and cooperate on global issues, such as climate change, defense of democracy and international security. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) November 7, 2020

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his victory. During our struggle for freedom, we came to know him as a Senator who opposed apartheid in South Africa and the region. I look forward to working with @JoeBiden for stronger bilateral relations and multilateralism for a fairer world. — Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) November 7, 2020

On behalf of the Norwegian Government, I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election victory. The US is Norway’s most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to developing our cooperation with the US under Mr Biden’s & @KamalaHarris leadership. — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) November 7, 2020

Beginning of the new stage of our fruitful cooperation and continuity of our several decades long friendship and trust. To the benefit of 🇲🇪 - 🇺🇸 relations and trans-Atlantic alliance. Congratulations to #USA for organizing and conducting the elections during the pandemic. — Milo Đukanović (@predsjednik_cg) November 7, 2020

America has spoken and the world is inspired.



The people and Government of Barbados warmly congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and his Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of colour to hold that position. pic.twitter.com/jPtfeOgl9w — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris on your election victory. Best wishes to you as you get ready to lead Bermuda's largest and most important trading partner. -DB https://t.co/HIGpf9OEmm — Premier David Burt (@BermudaPremier) November 7, 2020