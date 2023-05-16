Yemi Mobolade elected mayor of Colorado Springs

Early returns released by the City Clerk's Office at 7:15 p.m. show Mobolade had 57.5% of the vote.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eighteen months ago Yemi Mobolade was a political newcomer who set out to become Colorado Springs' next mayor and break the status quo. On Tuesday night, he was poised to do just that — and was also on his way to making history as the city's first elected Black mayor.

Early returns released by the City Clerk's Office at 7:15 p.m. show Mobolade had 57.5% of the vote, ahead of his opponent Wayne Williams in the race, who had about 42.5%.

If unofficial results hold, Mobolade will step into the mayor's office at a critical time, residents and local politicos have said in recent months. He will need to work with the City Council to make key decisions about growth, housing affordability, water availability, public safety, parks, transit and investment in roads and economic development.

Williams is a former Colorado Springs councilman, El Paso County commissioner, El Paso County clerk and recorder and Colorado secretary of state.

Around 7:30 p.m., Williams conceded the race to Mobolade.

