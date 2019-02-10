DENVER — Former Colorado Speaker of the House Ruben Valdez, a fixture at the state Capitol for nearly five decades, died Oct. 1 at the age of 82.

Valdez, a Democrat, served in the Colorado House from 1971 to 1978, representing west and southwest Denver. He was the first Hispanic speaker of the House, from 1975-76. Until 2005, he was the only Democrat to serve in the position.

His signature issue — bilingual and bicultural education — stemmed from his days in Trinidad, during which he acted as an interpreter for children who couldn't speak English.

Valdez never slowed down; after his time in government, he ran a successful public affairs firm and worked with the Denver Foundation to raise money for a charter school in west Denver named in his honor in 2015.

The Ruben Valdez Achievement Campus at 2626 West Evans in Denver houses the Strive Prep Academy.

