Former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway appointed to Air Force Academy advisory body

Conway's appointment to the academy's Board of Visitors was one of nearly 30 appointments to "key positions" on various boards announced Tuesday.
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kellyanne Conway, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has been appointed to the Air Force Academy's advisory body, according to the White House.

Conway's appointment to the academy's Board of Visitors — which reports to the president and the Pentagon — was one of nearly 30 appointments to "key positions" on various boards announced Tuesday in a White House press release, and the most prominent.

Those boards included the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Board of Visitors of the Military Academy, the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences, the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the Arctic Research Commission and the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico.

The oversight board was "established to inquire into the morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the academy," according to the school.

> Continue reading this story at The Gazette.

