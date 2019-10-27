DENVER — Members of Colorado's congressional delegation are offering up praise after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group, was killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria.

President Donald Trump announced al-Baghdadi's death on Sunday, saying the Islamic State leader detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children, as American troops closed in. No U.S. soldiers were injured.

Colorado's senators, Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, released statements Sunday praising the efforts of the U.S. military and intelligence communities.

“ISIS is responsible for the brutal murder of countless men, women, and children and is guilty of reprehensible horror around the globe,” Gardner, a Republican, said in a statement. “The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a step towards defeating ISIS, and I'm immeasurably grateful to the United States intelligence community and our brave service members who undertook this mission. The announcement today underscores the need for a sustained commitment to our allies in the region to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.”

Bennet, a Democrat, said on Twitter that he's "grateful to the men and women of our military and intelligence community for their commitment, persistence, and skill. While this isn’t the end of our efforts, this marks a significant milestone in our fight against ISIS."

