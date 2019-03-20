Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper appeared at a televised CNN town hall Wednesday night in Atlanta.
The hour-long question-and-answer session in front of a live audience was the former Colorado governor's biggest chance yet to make an extended impression on the national stage since launching his 2020 run two weeks ago.
Dana Bash, CNN's chief political correspondent, moderated the town hall.
