A pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls is descending on Iowa in coming days, more than a year ahead of the state's early presidential caucuses.

And one of the 2020 wanna-bes heading to the Hawkeye State is the still-undeclared John Hickenlooper.

The former Colorado governor is slated to appear at an Iowa house party on Sunday, and then the former brewpub owner will swing by a brewery, a spokeswoman for Hickenlooper's Giddy Up political action committee told Colorado Politics.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a newly announced 2020 candidate, is also expected in Iowa; she will be featured at a CNN town hall event Monday at Drake University in Des Moines. And at least three other Democratic hopefuls are making Iowa stops in coming days, according to local reports.

