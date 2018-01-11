COLORADO POLITICS — Gov. John Hickenlooper won’t be in office when the next Colorado state budget goes into effect next July 1, but he submitted his 2019-20 proposal to the General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee Thursday, as required by law.

The proposal is likely to be revised by the next governor, who takes office on Jan. 8. Traditionally during such transitions, the new governor suggests an amendment to the budget proposal rather than submitting an entirely new one.

Hickenlooper’s budget proposal asks for a $600 million increase in general fund spending. The total budget, subtracting double-counted funds, is $31.4 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion or 4.6 percent.

The general fund request — which is made up of income and sales taxes — is $13.2 billion, or a 4.7 percent increase over the 2018-19 budget.

The state is just now getting back to the spending levels it last saw in 2009, said Lauren Larson, director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting.

