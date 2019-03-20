Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper will appear at a televised CNN town hall Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The hour-long question-and-answer session in front of a live audience will be the former Colorado governor's biggest chance yet to make an extended impression on the national stage since launching his 2020 run two weeks ago.

Dana Bash, CNN's chief political correspondent, will moderate the town hall, which airs on the cable news network at 8 p.m. MDT.

Cord-cutting viewers — and those away from their TVs — will be able to stream the town hall without charge and with no log-in required on CNN's website, the network has said.

