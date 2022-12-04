House judiciary panel debates fentanyl bill

There seems to be wide agreement that Colorado needs harsher punishments for dealers and more resources for treatment.

DENVER — Tuesday night, lawmakers are debating a bill that would add stronger punishment for drug dealers giving out fentanyl.

Testimony began at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the House judiciary committee. There were more than 150 people signed up to speak, and the discussion was still ongoing at 9 p.m.

There seems to be wide agreement that Colorado needs harsher punishments for dealers and more resources for treatment. Most of the debate has been over whether drug users should face felony charges.

"What we are trying to do with this bill is ensure that those who survive a fentanyl poisoning or overdose are not just thrown into incarceration," Rep. Leslie Herod (D - Denver) said.

As written, the bill increases penalties for dealing fentanyl, creates an education campaign and provides funding for treatment. What it does not do is make it a felony to simply possess less than four grams of fentanyl.

Most of the debate is focused on that question. Some district attorneys believe it should be a felony to possess any amount of fentanyl. A few lawmakers and community advocates pushed back on that idea, fearing it could be too harsh of a punishment for someone who didn't know they were taking fentanyl.

The hearing included testimony from a sister of one of the women who died in a suspected fentanyl overdose in Commerce City earlier this year. She said she thinks her sister would much rather be a felon than not be here today with her daughter.

