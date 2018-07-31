After meeting with an older couple who sang the praises of their new, affordable rental unit, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson surveyed the view from the fourth-floor deck of the Aurora apartment complex — Pikes Peak barely visible through a slight haze that clung to the foothills — and then paused for a moment to express his delight.

“They’ve got their cable, their internet, their garbage disposals — they’re in good shape,” he said with a melodic laugh.

Accompanied by U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman and Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare, Carson on Monday extolled the partnerships behind the Villages at Westerly Creek, a $50 million development that replaced 120 aging public-housing units with nearly 200 apartments for seniors and families with low incomes.

“It really goes to show what can be done when you plan it out well and when you spend time learning from other things that did not work well, and, more importantly, when you have public-private partnerships, when you have a conglomerate of different entities that focus on the problem,” the soft-spoken Carson told reporters after touring the site. “That helps with affordability and it helps with the long-term maintenance of the project.”

During the hour-long visit, Carson pushed back at suggestions a recent HUD proposal to raise the rent on the nation’s poorest tenants was heartless and discussed the Trump administration’s approach to tackling a multi-faceted housing crisis.

