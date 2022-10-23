Indictment against state Sen. Pete Lee dismissed

Lee was indicted by a grand jury in August for felony misrepresentation of his residency for voting purposes.

COLORADO, USA — An indictment against state Sen. Pete Lee has been thrown out by an El Paso District Court judge, who cited erroneous information presented to a grand jury in August.

Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs, said Judge Eric Bentley dismissed the indictment following an hour-long hearing Friday morning. Bentley's order is not yet publicly available, but Lee recounted the hearing to Colorado Politics shortly after the decision was handed down.

According to Lee, Bentley cited the incorrect information presented by a district attorney's investigator to a grand jury, which returned a class 5 felony charge. According to El Paso District Court records, the case is closed.

A spokesman for District Attorney Michael Allen's office said the criminal case does not exist, citing CRS 24-72-703.

