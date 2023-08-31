New IRS guidance could potentially tax Colorado's TABOR refunds

DENVER — Only six months ago, Coloradans breathed a sigh of relief when the Internal Revenue Service announced it would not take out federal taxes on refunds from Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.
But now Colorado officials worry that taxability of the refunds is once again being called into question under new guidance released by the IRS on Wednesday, which could potentially reverse its decision.
The above video on TABOR refunds aired on June 20
The new guidance says people who claim the standard deduction on their federal income tax returns — around 90% of taxpayers — do not have to include state tax refunds in their taxable income. Those who itemize their deductions must include the refunds, but only if they deducted all of the state taxes they paid.
Colorado tax officials are unsure whether the state would fall into these new guidelines, or be carved out so that all Coloradans will have to pay federal taxes on their TABOR refunds.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.