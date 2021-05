The former president and current president have been friends for 45 years.

PLAINS, Ga. — We are getting a brand new look at an exclusive meeting.

When President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden came to Georgia last week, they paid a visit to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains.

It was a closed-door visit between the two couples.

The Carter Center shared a photo of the visit Tuesday morning on social media of the two presidents and first ladies with big smiles.

The former president and current president have been friends for 45 years.

"We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!," the Carter Center tweeted.