Professor stripped of public duties at CU after speaking at Trump rally that preceded Capitol attack

John Eastman made false claims about election fraud at the Jan. 6 rally.

BOULDER, Colo. — A law professor who spoke during former president Donald Trump's rally outside the White House before the attack on the U.S. Capitol has been stripped of his public duties as a visiting scholar at the University of Colorado Boulder.

According to a spokesman for CU, the university relieved John Eastman of duties related to outreach and speaking as a representative of the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization.

The spokesman said university officials determined Eastman's continued pursuit of those activities "would likely be disruptive and damage the interests of the campus and the Benson Center."

Eastman remains rostered as the visiting scholar and may continue to perform scholarship, the spokesman added.

Eastman's duties originally included teaching four courses per academic year, initiating a speaker series each semester aimed at a general audience comprising campus and community, and doing outreach and speaking with various groups, the spokesman said.

Eastman's spring courses were canceled due to low enrollment, according to the spokesman.

His contract with the university expires May 7.

Eastman stood next to Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, and made false claims about voter fraud at the Jan. 6 rally, The Orange County Register reported.

“They were unloading the ballots from that secret folder, matching them, matching them to the unvoted voter, and voila, we have enough votes to barely get over the finish line,” Eastman said.

Eastman resigned from his position at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. after more than 160 faculty members signed a letter calling for the university to take action against him.

Trump repeated false claims about election fraud at the rally, calling on his followers to "fight like hell" and urging them to march to the Capitol.

A mob then stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died.

The Associated Press contributed information used in this report.