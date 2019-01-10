HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Erin Gilmer takes medication for Type 1 diabetes, autoimmune disorders and chronic illnesses, but while she looks for a new doctor, one of her prescriptions is running low.

"I am in between, and I can't go without this medication," said Gilmer, a health policy attorney and patient advocate.

But she wasn't too worried about a lack of a current prescriptions because Gilmer helped write a law that helps people in situations like hers.

The sponsor of House Bill 1077, Representative Dylan Roberts (D), said 'Kevin's Law' protects patients when life happens.

“Yeah sometimes you forget that your prescription is about to run out, or you realize your prescription is about to run out and you start rationing your medicine which are both really not good outcomes for your long-term health,” said Roberts.

The law is named after Kevin Houdeshell, an Ohio man who died in 2014 after a pharmacy wouldn't refill his past prescription for insulin while his doctor was off for the holidays.

"How can somebody stand in front of their pharmacist and walk away without your life-sustaining medications?" asked Kevin's dad, Dan, over the phone.

It's why he helped pass 'Kevin's Law' in Ohio, and it's spread to more than a dozen states since then.

The law allows pharmacists to prescribe 30 days worth of medicine to people with chronic illnesses in an emergency situation. It does not apply to narcotics.

If it is used, a patient can't use it again for another 12 months. It isn't applicable if a doctor explicitly writes “no emergency refills” on the prescription.

The bill passed with unanimous support in Colorado, and was signed into law in late March.

“It’s great that it passed and it wasn’t controversial, but we need help getting the word out to pharmacists and to patients across Colorado that this is a new law and it’s available," said Roberts.

“I showed up to the pharmacy and they had no idea what it was," said Gilmer.

While in between healthcare providers, Gilmer said she tried to use the law at a Walgreens pharmacy last week.

“They said they’d never heard about it and had no way to help me," said Gilmer.

A Walgreens spokesperson said while they are aware of the incident, they can't comment on it because of healthcare privacy laws. He added they do follow 'Kevin's Law.'

Gilmer believes if a miscommunication happened with her, it could be happening with others, and she wants to help arm pharmacists and patients with information.

Roberts agrees, and adds there is no easy way to notify every pharmacist in the state.

“Half the battle with our legislation is it passes but then we need to educate the public," said Roberts.