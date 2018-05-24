I love Twitter.

President Donald Trump canceled his meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un because of the 'open hostility' of Jong Un's most recent statement where he said Mike Pence's comments were 'stupid.'

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

That's not even the story here. The White House's letter is carefully written, which cannot be said for Sen. Marco Rubio's tweet in response where he actually quotes the words of DJ Khaled.

Kim Jun Un, in the words of a wise man “Congratulations, you just played yourself”. Withdrawing from talks with #NKorea is 100% the right decision. #KJU doesn’t want a deal. He has deliberately sabotaged the talks over the last two weeks & was setting us up to take the blame. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 24, 2018

I need you to know that comes from this video:

And has been turned into hundreds of memes. seriously, just Google the phrase. Rubio also misspelled Kim Jong Un's name. Happy Thursday!

