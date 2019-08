DENVER — Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is holding a rally in Denver in two weeks. Reservations are recommended, his website says.

What: Rally in Denver with Bernie Sanders

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

When: 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9 (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

>> Click/tap here for more info, or to RSVP

