AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has announced his first campaign stop in Colorado.

The former U.S. congressman from Texas will hold a town hall at the Aurora Municipal Center on Thursday, Sept. 19.

O'Rourke will hold the town hall "to listen to community members impacted by the epidemic of gun violence," according to his campaign.

O'Rourke will be introduced by Colorado State Representative Tom Sullivan.

O'Rourke's campaign says the candidate "will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots about the harm of Trump’s recklessness and racism and refuse to back down on his call for immediate action on gun control, including a mandatory buyback of assault weapons."

Attendees can RSVP to Thursday's event at BetoORourke.com.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., left and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke talk Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a break at a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

