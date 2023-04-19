Colorado U.S. Rep. introduces bill that would reinstate COVID-related SNAP benefits lost in March

According to the state, on average, the reduction of food stamps was about $90 per person per month, or $360 for a family of four.

Since the loss of benefits, Food Bank of the Rockies said they've seen an increase in people looking for help.

"It’s really shocking to see how the increase in the number of people attending our mobile pantries," Food Bank spokesperson Aditi Desai said. "In Colorado in March 2022 we saw about 6,500 people attend our mobile pantries, and then this March, so March 2023, we had over 10,300 people attend. That’s a 60% increase over the same time last year."

Rayann Remick is a SNAP recipient. She saw her benefits drop by more than $500.

"So I’m getting about $100 a month," the mom and southern Colorado school counselor said. "That last month when I knew we were going to lose those benefits I tried to plan accordingly and save as much as I could to roll over to the next month, but I quickly ran out of those and I’m actually at zero. It’s April 19 and I got my money on the first and I’m already out of that."

Remick said she and her family are lucky because she does have a steady income, but she said for many of her students, the situation is worse.

"I've actually heard my students talk about their parents losing their benefits, and that kind of broke my heart, because kids at this age, the last thing that should be on their mind is the food that's on their table," she said. "That’s been the biggest thing for me, seeing my community struggle and my students."

Caraveo's bill, the Keeping Families Fed Act, would bring back the SNAP benefits recipients lost.

"It brings me hope because again my biggest concern is my students," Remick said when she heard of the proposed bill.

"Any measure that would help support SNAP and SNAP increases is so essential," Desai said.

Caraveo just introduced this bill on Monday. She is gathering co-sponsors and the bill has been referred to committee.