Clay Aiken is running for North Carolina's newly drawn 6th Congressional District seat, which represents Durham and Orange counties.

RALEIGH, N.C. — American Idol star Clay Aiken wants to represent the Triangle as he runs for a North Carolina seat in Congress.

According to his Twitter page and campaign website, Aiken, 43, is running for the state's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District seat, which represents Orange and Durham counties but could change again depending on the results of a lawsuit contesting the new map.

If Aiken wins the seat, he will replace Rep. David Price, who announced his retirement in October.

The Democrat's website claims "Congress is a disaster" and indicates Aiken will use his voice "to deliver on needed progressive policies – from stopping climate change, systemic racism, income inequality and gun violence, to securing voting rights, free health care, and a woman’s right to choose."

