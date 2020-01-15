WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Colorado Congressman Jason Crow has been selected as an impeachment manager to represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement on Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Pelosi named House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff as the lead manager.

Crow will be joined by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren of California, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida, and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, to unveil the "Immediate Financial Relief for Federal Employees Act" bill which would give zero interest loans for up to $6,000 to employees impacted by the government shutdown and any future shutdowns. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment trial as early as Thursday, although significant proceedings wouldn't begin until next Tuesday.

Crow won the seat for Colorado’s 6th Congressional District in 2018. He beat incumbent Republican Mike Coffman for the spot.

