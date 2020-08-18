Colorado joins multi-state lawsuit over Postal Service delays in run up to general election

The multi-state federal lawsuit claims that the drastic changes at USPS threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.

DENVER — In the wake of continued controversy over the operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Tuesday that states in a federal lawsuit would stay "committed" to ensuring that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy does not delay or disrupt mail delivery.

"While the Postmaster General has said he is suspending operational initiatives he implemented illegally at the USPS, we are going to monitor his actions and make sure that he lives up to his word. A mere statement isn’t legally binding and nothing in the DeJoy statement says that he is reversing the actions already taken," Weiser said.

Weiser, Gov. Jared Polis, and Secretary of State Jena Griswold had announced earlier that Colorado joined a multi-state federal lawsuit claiming that the drastic changes at USPS threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.

DeJoy said in a statement after the announcement that "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."

Colorado joins Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin in that lawsuit, to be filed in federal court in Washington state.