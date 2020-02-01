DENVER — Presidential hopeful Michael Bennet is releasing a $6 trillion plan he calls “the Real Deal.”

It's an attempt to contrast Bennet's pragmatic visions with those of rivals for the Democratic nomination like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who've made more sweeping promises.

Bennet argues that his ideas are still big but also realistic. His plan, he argues, costs $6 trillion over the next decade, which he said is less than one-fifth of the cost of the Medicare for All proposals made by other candidates.

Those ideas include universal prekindergarten, a government payment to all parents of children under age 18 and a $1 trillion housing plan.

RELATED: Julián Castro ends presidential campaign

The plan is outlined on his webpage. It also calls for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour in high-cost cities with an exception in rural areas where that could potentially impact small businesses.

So far, the Colorado senator's approach has not helped him in the race. He's polled so low he hasn't been on the debate stage since July.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Politics