Colorado State professor reads own poem during Democratic National Convention climate session

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University professor Camile Dungy wrapped up a virtual breakout session of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday with a reading of her poem, “Characteristics of Life."

Dungy, in a live video from her Fort Collins home, read the poem at the conclusion of a two-hour workshop for convention delegates put on by the Democratic National Committee’s Environment and Crisis Council. The workshop, in which participants appeared on video from their own homes or offices, was hosted by committee chair Michelle Deatrick, a former county commissioner in Michigan and political activist who created the council in 2019.

The entire convention is being produced remotely this year because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Dungy told CSU’s Source, an online publication, that Deatrick, who also writes poetry, was familiar with her work and extended the invitation to speak during the convention. Panelists included Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Attorney General and former U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison and Tom Steyer, who was an early Democratic candidate for president in 2020.