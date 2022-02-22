CU Denver professor weighs in on what is next for Ukraine

"It’s the most dangerous situation I’ve seen since the end of the Cold War in 1991," CU Denver Political Science Professor Christoph Stefes, said.

DENVER — With sanctions taking effect against Russia, many people are wondering, what will happen next? Earlier this week, Russian troops invaded rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence.

The United States and other countries responded by ordering heavy sanctions against Russia.

CU Denver Political Science Professor Christoph Stefes said the move could put Putin in jeopardy if the sanctions hit hard for the country.

"It definitely is a problem for Putin to stay in power if these sanctions hit hard and the Russian population will be hit a and maybe we see an internal political development that removes him from power," Stefes said.

"Russia is so vulnerable economically because most of the income comes from oil and gas exports, if we hit those, if we close them down, those pipelines, it’s going to be extremely difficult for the Russian state."

Stefes published research on regime change and dictatorships. He said the actions Putin has taken is to regain a power Russia once had. \

"He has tried his very best to revive Russia’s power in the region and has done so initially with diplomatic and economic means, but now since 2008, the military has been a major weapon for Putin to achieve his goals," Stefes explained.

"What Russia is doing right now is like throwing us back into the 19th century you know, where the big powers, France, Germany ruled and the smaller countries had to suffer what these big powers had decided and Russia is bringing us right back there."

Stefes told 9NEWS the possibility of Russian tanks making their way into Kiev by the end of the week is real. What happens after that is a piece of history that has yet to be written.

"[It's] unpredictable and very dangerous," Stefes added. "It’s the most dangerous situation I’ve seen since the end of the Cold War in 1991."

The international sanctions and the prospect of war rattled world markets on Tuesday. It sent sending oil prices soaring, which could ultimately drive up the price of gas here in the United States.