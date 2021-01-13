Colorado's Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse tapped to prosecute Trump's anticipated 2nd impeachment trial

The team of "managers" will be led by Maryland's U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the former constitutional law professor who has steered efforts to remove Trump from office.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday named two Colorado Democrats — U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse — to the nine-member team that will prosecute President Donald Trump's anticipated second impeachment trial in the Senate on charges he incited last week's deadly Capitol riot.

The team of "managers" will be led by Maryland's U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the former constitutional law professor who has steered efforts to remove the president from office.

Lawmakers met late into the night to debate a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare Trump unable to complete his term, which ends on Jan. 20, though Pence said before the debate began that he wouldn't do so.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on an article of impeachment saying Trump incited an attack on the federal government by egging on a mob of supporters to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

>> Continue reading on ColoradoPolitics.com