Colorado's ACLU public policy director joins Biden administration

DENVER — ACLU of Colorado's long-time public policy director, Denise Maes, has a new gig in President Joe Biden's administration.
Maes is now the regional administrator in the U.S. General Services Administration for regions five, six and eight — covering 16 states, including Colorado. Her appointment is effective as of Tuesday.
"I am extremely honored to be tapped by President Biden to serve in his administration," Maes said. "GSA is an amazing organization, working daily to provide products, services and solutions that enable our government to deliver services to the American people. I will work tirelessly to deliver on this mission."
The GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing real estate, overseeing contracts and delivering technology services.
