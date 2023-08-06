Colorado's ACLU public policy director joins Biden administration

Denise Maes worked as the public policy director at the ACLU of Colorado for nearly 12 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — ACLU of Colorado's long-time public policy director, Denise Maes, has a new gig in President Joe Biden's administration.

Maes is now the regional administrator in the U.S. General Services Administration for regions five, six and eight — covering 16 states, including Colorado. Her appointment is effective as of Tuesday.

"I am extremely honored to be tapped by President Biden to serve in his administration," Maes said. "GSA is an amazing organization, working daily to provide products, services and solutions that enable our government to deliver services to the American people. I will work tirelessly to deliver on this mission."

The GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing real estate, overseeing contracts and delivering technology services.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.