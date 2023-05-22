x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National Politics

‘Earth Monster’ sculpture leaves Denver for return to Mexico

The sculpture was handed over at the Mexican consulate in Denver.
Credit: AP
Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, left, is shown a photograph of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," before a part of the creation was repatriated Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Mexico announced Friday that a huge 2,500-year-old Olmec stone sculpture has been returned from the United States.

The almost six-foot-tall (two-meter) "Monster of the Earth" sculpture appears to represent the gaping maw of a monster that is big enough to swallow people, and may represent a symbolic entrance to the underworld.

Experts say the sculpture is important because of the insights it provides on the cosmological vision of the Olmecs, considered a founding culture of Meso-America.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the sculpture was handed over at the Mexican consulate in Denver on Friday.

Experts believe the sculpture was taken clandestinely in the 1960s from Chalcatzingo, a lesser-known ruin site south of Mexico City.

"It was like an open wound, not having this artifact," Ebrard said.

Related Articles

Credit: AP
Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, center left, and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, center right, wait with fellow officials during the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: AP
Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, front, and Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, third from left, tallest, head out of an air terminal for the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: AP
Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, left, is shown a photograph of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," before a part of the creation was repatriated Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: AP
Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, third from left, is flanked by Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, fourth from left, after the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

More Videos

In Other News

Biden, McCarthy to meet on debt limit Monday after late-night negotiations

Before You Leave, Check This Out