BLM halts horse gather in Colorado's Sand Wash Basin

The Bureau of Land Management said they stopped gathering wild horses on Sept. 8.

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — The protested helicopter roundup of wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin near Maybell, in Moffat County, by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has ended.

The BLM cited drought, scorched habitat from wildfires and overpopulation as justification for the roundup, which was done by helicopter.

However, advocates for the herd claim recent monsoons have restored the watering holes, and that the land can support far more than the BLM's target of 163 horses. They also claimed BLM was clearing out the herd to make more room for sheep and cattle grazing, and that using helicopters was inhumane and could result in injuries and even deaths in the herd.

BLM announced the end of the gather on its Facebook page:

Horse gather operations in the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area (HMA) have concluded as of September 8. Horse... Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Colorado on Thursday, September 9, 2021

On Aug. 30, Gov. Jared Polis joined calls from the public and animal advocates to end the helicopter roundups. He commented Thursday on the BLM's decision to end the gather:

“The positive announcement today that the Sand Wash Basin wild horse roundups would end early show how federal and state governments can potentially work together. While I wish this roundup hadn’t even started, I’m encouraged by the opportunity to chart a more humane course for our state’s beloved wild horses. The outpouring we heard shows how much people care for the wellbeing of these iconic Colorado animals, and our administration can play a key role in engaging people who can work together to ensure the health and wellbeing of Colorado’s wild horses for generations to come.”

Rep. Joe Neguse also wrote a letter to the BLM asking them to end the operation.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, the BLM reported 501 horses were rounded up since Sept. 1 and were being prepared for adoption. The BLM intended to capture 783 horses out of the 828, returning 25 mares and 25 stallions to the herd, to keep it at 163. That's despite BLM's own estimate that the habitat could support 362 horses.

