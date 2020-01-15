DENVER — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has subpoenaed Denver law enforcement for information on four foreign nationals wanted for deportation and may consider expanding the unusual practice to other cities if necessary.

Alethea Smock, public affairs officer for ICE, said Enforcement and Removal Operations issued several immigration subpoenas to the Denver Justice Center requesting information on undocumented immigrants whom ICE seeks additional information for immigration enforcement purposes.

It's an escalation of the conflict between federal officials and so-called sanctuary cities like Denver. And if city officials don't respond, ICE, the Homeland Security agency responsible for arresting and deporting people in the U.S. illegally, could take the subpoena to a federal judge who can order compliance, and find them in contempt.

Smock said although ICE has not historically had a need to issue immigration subpoenas requesting information, the authority to issue immigration subpoenas is codified in federal law.

The majority of law enforcement agencies throughout the country willingly cooperate with ICE to provide information regarding undocumented immigrants arrested for crimes in the interest of public safety, she said. ICE is using every tool available to obtain information on release dates or the whereabouts of undocumented immigrants in jurisdictions that chose to, or are unable to, cooperate with ICE.

