Kamala Harris to meet with Colorado small business owners in stop on tour promoting relief bill

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet with small business owners in Denver on Tuesday as Biden administration officials fan out across the country to promote the massive COVID-19 relief package.

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are among the officials who kicked off the "Help is Here" tour to tout benefits of the $1.9 trillion bill with a stop Monday in Las Vegas, where the vice president visited a vaccination site and a culinary school, The Associated Press reported.

Emhoff, an entertainment industry lawyer, planned to visit a food relief organization in Las Vegas and take part in a "listening session" with the operation's partners on Monday, before the couple is scheduled to depart on Air Force Two for Los Angeles, The AP reported.

The second couple is scheduled to meet with small business owners in Denver on Tuesday afternoon, though details were unavailable.

Following the Denver stop, Emhoff is planning to break off for a trip to Albuquerque, N.M., to visit a school, The AP reported.

