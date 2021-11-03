VP Kamala Harris announces Denver visit

Harris’ trip is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill.

DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Denver on Tuesday, March 16 to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill passed by Congress on Wednesday.

The vice president's office says details on the visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are still being worked out.

Harris’ trip is part of an ambitious campaign by President Joe Biden’s administration to showcase the relief bill.

The campaign includes travel by the president, first lady Jill Biden and Cabinet secretaries.

The U.S. House gave final congressional approval to the massive relief package along a near-party-line vote on Wednesday.

Republicans opposed the legislation, characterizing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies.

