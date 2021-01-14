Letter from 68 Colorado elected officials requests investigation into Boebert's actions

The letter to House leaders says "there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob."

COLORADO, USA — In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House leaders, dozens of Colorado elected officials in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District expressed their "condemnation of Representative Lauren Boebert based on her association with the right wing groups that supported the insurrection of the Capitol Building," and asked for an investigation into the RIfle Republican's actions.

The letter, first obtained by Steamboat Pilot and Today, says "there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob."

Trump supporters on Jan. 6 stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were trying to confirm the Electoral College certifications, making Democrat Joe Biden the presidential election winner.

The mob took over the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais.

Newly-elected Boebert on Monday responded to calls for her resignation by describing Democrats as hypocrites and naming celebrities and politicians she blames for inciting violence.

“We should take Democrats at their word when they say never let a crisis go to waste," the Republican from Rifle said in a statement. "Their hypocrisy is on full display with talks of impeachment, censure and other ways to punish Republicans for false accusations of inciting the type of violence they have so frequently and transparently supported in the past."

While she was not the only lawmaker to tweet during last week's failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, critics said Boebert helped reveal the location of Pelosi. According to reporting from The Hill, those critics include Boebert's Republican colleagues in the House.

Boebert, who has spoken favorably of the QAnon conspiracy theory, is also known as the owner of Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Rifle where the waitstaff is armed. She's been vocal about her own plans to carry a gun while working in Washington, D.C.

The letter goes on to say, "Boebert’s actions, including her statements on the floor immediately preceding the insurrection and her social media posts leading up to the riots were irresponsible and reprehensible."

The letter then asks leaders of the House to thoroughly investigate Boebert's actions.

"We believe there is more than enough information to warrant an investigation and we ask that you follow through with any appropriate disciplinary actions," the letter says.

Sixty-eight elected officials signed the letter from various towns, cities and counties in the district.

Political newcomer Boebert defeated Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush in November 2020 to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers the Western Slope and southern Colorado.

Read the full letter below.