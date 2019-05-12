AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is coming to Colorado on Thursday.

The billionaire and former New York City mayor will visit a church near the site of the Aurora theater shooting where's he's expected to unveil his national anti-gun violence policy agenda.

He'll also hold a discussion with survivors of gun violence, including State Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Centennial), whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 shooting.

Bloomberg has long touted his experience as a national gun violence prevention advocate.

The 77-year-old former Republican entered the presidential race less than two weeks ago, describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

He launched his White House bid by introducing himself to voters across America in an initial national advertising campaign backed by close to $40 million.

The event, which is closed to the general public, takes place at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora starting at 1:15 p.m.

