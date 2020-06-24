Mississippi’s Lieutenant Governor says he’s 'open' to changing state flag

The flag has come under fire for the Confederate battle emblem featured in the design.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann released a statement Wednesday, saying he is “open” to changing the state flag.

This comes as calls to redesign the flag continue as many said they will not fly the flag with its current design.

The following Statement from Hoseman was released Wednesday:

“I rise before you today to discuss the flag of our State.

This discussion is not prompted by fear of loss of economic development, although virtually every economic developer in our State has indicated opportunities and employment of our citizens will be adversely affected. Further, it is not prompted by the impending loss of student athletes’ ability to compete for championships, although that has occurred. Further, I recognize many of our citizens are proud of their individual ancestors, some of whom fought in battle 150 years ago. I am one of those citizens.

While important, these issues are not controlling.

What is compelling to me is the future of our children and grandchildren. They will learn together, they will work together, and they will worship together. Those who wish to fly our flag should not be typecast in any fashion. Similarly, those who are offended by our flag are sincere in their beliefs. The physical acknowledgements of our history are our guideposts and buoys which helps us to avoid reefs in the future. Destruction of history fails to change it and, over time, opens us to repeat it.

However, now we must look to a flag for our collective future to be flown over our collective assets. I, like the majority of Mississippians, am open to changing our current flag.

In my mind, our flag should bear the Seal of the Great State of Mississippi and state “In God We Trust.” I am open to bringing all citizens together to determine a banner for our future.

Some distrust the will of the citizens and fear the public dialogue which comes with a ballot. I am not one of those people. Changes in our hearts and minds arise from conversation, and in our Republic by the finality of the ballot box.