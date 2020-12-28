Neguse takes his Colorado work on antitrust to Trump's desk

The new law extends whistleblower protections in the private sector to those who report criminal antitrust violations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said his time leading Colorado's Department of Regulatory Affairs showed him the need to protect consumers as his office heralded the freshman lawmaker's seventh bill to become law Monday.

President Trump signed Neguse's bipartisan Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act, legislation that enjoyed high-powered support, including high-ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who carried the bill in the upper chamber.

Trump signed the bill just before Christmas, Neguse's office said in a press release Monday afternoon.

The new law extends whistleblower protections in the private sector to those who report criminal antitrust violations.

On the House floor in support of the bill on Dec. 8, Neguse cited his time managing a staff of 600 for then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, who will take a seat in the U.S. Senate next month. The new legislation is in keeping with the same mission to protect the public, he said.

